Can Bill Gate’s Small Nukes Be Competitive? November 13, 2022

Slightly weird video trying a little too hard to be cool, while it seems whoever wrote the script had no idea of how the science they were describing actually works.

It’s not that I’m “against” nuclear power, but we have a generation of climate activists who seem to think all you have to do to get a nuclear plant is go pick one up at the nuclear plant store. As Arjun Makhijani shows, below, it’s a little more complicated than that.

And I’m reposting Mark Jacobson’s recent assessment of where the nuclear industry is to further underline the high hurdles nuclear has to get over to be viable.

Below, GE executive hopes that small modular reactors can, by 2050, deliver electricity at about double the price of where solar and wind are today.

Utility Dive:

Small modular nuclear reactors can be developed with a levelized cost of electricity of about $60/MWh, Jon Ball, executive vice president of market development at GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, said Friday on a panel hosted by the U.S. Energy Association. The company is developing the 300-MW BWRX-300 small modular reactor.

A recent poll by the Nuclear Energy Institute predicted that at $60/MWh, there could be about 90 GW of SMR capacity on the U.S. grid by 2050.

NuScale has developed the first SMR design to receive approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and has projected a $58/MWh LCOE for a project with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, though some critics doubt the company can achieve that.

Cost is a key component in the development of new nuclear resources, and critics points to recent overruns at traditional reactor projects in South Carolina and Georgia as cautionary tales amid falling renewables prices. Santee Cooper and SCANA Corp. eventually abandoned their South Carolina project when cost estimates topped $25 billion. In Georgia, with Southern Co. subsidiary Georgia Power as the primary owner, Vogtle units 3 and 4 are years behind schedule and billions of dollars over their initial budget. Meanwhile, the costs of renewables and storage are falling. Utility-scale solar-plus-storage costs are about $45/MWh; wind power costs are $30/MWh; and stand-alone utility-scale solar costs are at $32/MWh, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. And that group has doubts that SMRs can be developed as cheaply as their backers claim. SMRs are a new technology, and “if you look at the cost of the first one that rolls off, it’s going to be fairly high,” U.S. Nuclear Industry Council President and CEO Bud Albright said at the USEA event Friday. But, he added, “we’re counting on volume, and volume is predicted. And so that should bring costs down.” GE Hitachi’s Ball called the $60/MWh cost “achievable.”

“We believe that the future of nuclear is in small modular reactors,” he said. “The industry’s focus for decades has been on large reactors, but you’ve seen what has occurred in terms of these projects going over budget, way past schedule. … The reason we pivoted was to create a design that could be cost-competitive with all forms of generation.” SMRs will have a longevity advantage over renewables, Albright added. “A small modular reactor should last a minimum of 60 years. Probably more, up to 100, frankly, if maintained properly. Wind and solar, after about 20 years you have to replace everything.” Even at a higher price, there is a market for SMRs, said NEI Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer Doug True. The group surveyed members about a $60/MWh resource and found that members would install 90 GW by 2050. “When we raised our price to $90 per megawatt hour, the number drops a little bit but is still interesting because of the value nuclear brings to the overall system in terms of reliability and versatility,” True said.

Stanford University:

Nuclear reactors generate reliable supplies of electricity with limited greenhouse gas emissions. But a nuclear power plant that generates 1,000 megawatts of electric power also produces radioactive waste that must be isolated from the environment for hundreds of thousands of years. Furthermore, the cost of building a large nuclear power plant can be tens of billions of dollars. o address these challenges, the nuclear industry is developing small modular reactors that generate less than 300 megawatts of electric power and can be assembled in factories. Industry analysts say these advanced modular designs will be cheaper and produce fewer radioactive byproducts than conventional large-scale reactors. But a study published May 31 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has reached the opposite conclusion. “Our results show that most small modular reactor designs will actually increase the volume of nuclear waste in need of management and disposal, by factors of 2 to 30 for the reactors in our case study,” said study lead author Lindsay Krall, a former MacArthur Postdoctoral Fellow at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC). “These findings stand in sharp contrast to the cost and waste reduction benefits that advocates have claimed for advanced nuclear technologies.”

