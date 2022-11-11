Twitter’s Multiverse of Madness

"Let's just back up and walk through this. And you can tell me if Elon Musk has a plan here … does it look like there's a plan here? It does not to me" — @oneunderscore__ with the blow by blow of this week's Twitter debacle pic.twitter.com/GmkrVJVR4Z

We’re witnessing a historic…uh..something.

Reuters:

Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc on Friday brought back the “official” badge to some accounts, just days after doing away with it, while several users reported the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared.

The move follows a surge in fake accounts on the platform after new boss Elon Musk allowed users to pay $8 for the coveted blue check mark that was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, actors and other major personalities.

Fake accounts of several big brands have popped up with the blue check, including Musk’s Tesla (TSLA.O) and SpaceX as well as Roblox, Nestle (NESN.S)and Lockheed Martin (LMT.N).

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account – which has the “official” tag – tweeted on Friday. Musk on Wednesday tweeted he had “killed” the new label, just hours after rolling it out.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) issued an apology after an imposter account tweeted that insulin would be free, amid political backlash and scrutiny into the high prices of the medicine.

“We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account,” the company said, reiterating the name of its Twitter handle.