“Only a Category 1” No Longer Reassuring
November 11, 2022
Eye popping report from Orlando TV station shows Florida coastal damage.
I’ll keep saying it. “Conservative” Red State Florida Republicans will be coming for all y’all damn Blue State Socialists to bail them out, for decades, and centuries, to come.
Another report from Fox Weather channel below. “Worst Case Scenario”.
UPDATE:
Historically there has been a (bonehead) tradition of driving on the beach of Daytona. Those days are numbered, if not gone.