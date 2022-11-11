“Only a Category 1” No Longer Reassuring November 11, 2022

Eye popping report from Orlando TV station shows Florida coastal damage.

I’ll keep saying it. “Conservative” Red State Florida Republicans will be coming for all y’all damn Blue State Socialists to bail them out, for decades, and centuries, to come.

More collapsed homes from Daytona Beach Shores. #HurricaneNicole #FlWx #beacherosion pic.twitter.com/iwjOAJPNK5 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) November 10, 2022 Above, damages to Florida coastline from Nicole show that even minor storms are now capable of major damages, if they are riding on higher sea levels, in a warmer atmosphere.

My video below was made in 2013, not long after Hurricane Sandy, which made landfall as barely a Cat 1 storm, devastated the Northeast. Scott Mandia’s quote is the one that sticks in my mind – “Now storms that technically aren’t major hurricanes are causing major hurricane damage.”

Another report from Fox Weather channel below. “Worst Case Scenario”.

UPDATE:

#HurricaneNicole as seen from above.

On a normal day—you can drive on the beaches in Daytona—not today.

At least a dozen buildings have been structurally compromised as seawater pushed onshore and may be irreparably damaged.@weatherchannel #drone #Hurricane #flooding pic.twitter.com/kRnTYRhS3p — Matt Saffer (@TheMattSaffer) November 10, 2022

Historically there has been a (bonehead) tradition of driving on the beach of Daytona. Those days are numbered, if not gone.

