Green Wave: Post Election, (At Least) Four States will Speed Up Clean Energy

PV Magazine:

Four states with a combined population of 29 million could enact new renewables laws next year, or more aggressive versions of existing laws, thanks to voters in those states.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has previously targeted 100% clean electricity by 2040, and will soon work with a state legislature with a majority of Democrats in both legislative bodies.

Similarly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, and will soon be backed by a majority of Democrats in both legislative bodies.

In each state, the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) expects the new “pro-environmental” legislative majorities to “hit the ground running” with a major climate bill.

In Maryland, Governor-Elect Wes Moore campaigned on a goal to reach 100% clean electricity by 2035, and will lead the state alongside a Democrat-controlled legislature that last year enacted a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

In Massachusetts, Governor-Elect Maura Healy pledged in her campaign to seek 100% clean electricity by 2030. The state’s legislature last year enacted a law targeting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and will retain its Democratic majority.

In each of those two states, a renewables law more aggressive than the current version could result.

In Arizona, where votes were still being counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has proposed a water and energy innovation initiative in which stakeholders would work together toward carbon-free energy by 2050. If she wins her election, she may have the opportunity to work with a Democratic-controlled legislature to launch that initiative.

Calling the U.S. elections a “green wave,” Pete Maysmith, senior vice president of campaigns for LCV, saw a similarity to 2018, “when we saw new governors come into office ready to pass major clean energy and environmental legislation.” Four of those five governors have won re-election, he said, while in Nevada the vote count is ongoing.