Why Did Media Get the Election So Wrong? November 9, 2022

No surprise that the mainstream media not only did a terrible job in the run up to the election, but completely verified the perception that I and others have formed over decades of close observations – that groupthink, inertia, both-siding, me-too reporting, coupled with a (now) obvious Republican operation to game and distort the polling. Clearly this was done both to suppress the Democratic vote, but also to set up the “we were robbed” narrative that fits with the “Big Lie” subtext that has been weaponized since January 6.

Above, interview with two guys who got it right – Simon Rosenberg and Tom Bonier. Worth your time in the analysis of media’s vulnerability to the same kind of tactics that Russia and other bad actors have been using to distort America’s political process.

“Biden over performed in the political space and underperformed in the communication space.”

“(The media) were getting played, they knew they were getting played, but they couldn’t figure out a way out of it.”

“This felt a little bit like the Russian disinformation in the 2016 election…the media knew this stuff was coming from Russia, …

but they continued to report on it, because the Republicans were talking about it.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that media sources we would like to respect have sent extremely misleading messages immediately before a critical election.

