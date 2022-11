PBS on Wet Times, Dry Times November 8, 2022

The conventional wisdom is that wet places get wetter, dry places get dryer.

But, dry places may get wetter some of the time, and wet places may get dryer some of the time.

And when it rains, it will be more extreme, more often, everywhere.

PBS focuses on the weather whiplash in California and the Southwest, but this year’s massive Pakistan floods are a case study as well.

