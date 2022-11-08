Nicole Watch for Election Day – Change in Track

with Peter Sinclair
Models have changed overnight. More northerly track. Cat 1 on Landfall.
Gotta tell ya, the convection really starting to fire around the center of circulation for #Nicole, so I’d say we’ve started working toward a full tropical cyclone. I would also say once that happens, as forecast, it intensifies… pic.twitter.com/PByNOFCvtx— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) November 8, 2022
Gotta tell ya, the convection really starting to fire around the center of circulation for #Nicole, so I’d say we’ve started working toward a full tropical cyclone. I would also say once that happens, as forecast, it intensifies… pic.twitter.com/PByNOFCvtx
With the 4am advisory, our peak wind potential has been shifted.We're now looking at hurricane force winds potentially along the space coast barrier islands… with strong tropical storm force winds anticipated inland.We're talking all about it on @WESH 2 News Sunrise! pic.twitter.com/gWpVs1R7Ze— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) November 8, 2022
With the 4am advisory, our peak wind potential has been shifted.We're now looking at hurricane force winds potentially along the space coast barrier islands… with strong tropical storm force winds anticipated inland.We're talking all about it on @WESH 2 News Sunrise! pic.twitter.com/gWpVs1R7Ze
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.