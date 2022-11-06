Early Voting is Strong and Female

with Peter Sinclair
voter line in Austin Texas is conspicuously female dominated https://t.co/O1y50fH3Av— Peter Sinclair (@PeterWSinclair) November 6, 2022
Most important of our lifetime, yada yada.
Our candidates are staring down a tsunami of dark special interest money — but we Democrats believe in ourselves and our values.Believe that we will win and act upon that belief by voting and getting out the vote for Democrats.Our voice is our vote. -NP #BelieveAndVoteDem pic.twitter.com/hjDsAutS8S— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 6, 2022
The huge Dem performance in the early vote is the biggest and most important story in American politics right now. https://t.co/c0T7AUyPE3— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) November 6, 2022
Democracy is on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/MFwkgrMCDn— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 6, 2022
Absolutely stunning numbers out of Pennsylvania. So far, nearly 61,000 young Democrats in PA have voted. This time in 2018, that number was slightly over 15,000. That's almost 46,000 NEW voters. Young voters are showing up and voting — and there is nothing that will stop us.— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 5, 2022
Historian Jon Meacham on how the 16th president faced an election during the Civil War, when the continuation of democracy was still an open question – and how it resonates with the first post-insurrection midterm election. https://t.co/9pi49uOat4 pic.twitter.com/o8lcw4MOeR— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 6, 2022
oof. this is a pretty brutal line of questioning to Kevin Stitt from Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rdKKmaRCAW— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2022
The Dems will likely retain the governor's mansion in freaking Kansas and might topple the GOP governor of Oklagoddamhoma. Stories practically no one is talking about.— Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) November 6, 2022
