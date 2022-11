The Weekend Wonk: New Tony Seba on Energy Disruption November 5, 2022

If you’ve heard Tony Seba’s presentation, some of this will be familiar, but there are some new wrinkles, as well as an update on the current state of the energy transition – which, when you stand back and squint a little bit – is proceeding at a dazzling pace. (but is it fast enough?)

Below, disruption of Transportation.

Advertisement