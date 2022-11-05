Climate Protesters Turn to Planes, Not Paintings

with Peter Sinclair
Amsterdam airport police running after hundreds of climate activists blocking private jets while on bicycles is objectively funny https://t.co/nhiVnblHGg pic.twitter.com/o4ULxKzmuH— Thijs Niks (@thijsniks) November 5, 2022
To be clear: I also support throwing soup at art. Blocking private jets with your bicycle is funnier though!— Thijs Niks (@thijsniks) November 5, 2022
“30 Scientist Rebellion members and 100s of @XRNL & @GreenpeaceNL activists are blocking private jets at Schiphol.To secure a livable future, we must shift into emergency mode. Tax frequent flyers and ban private jets!” pic.twitter.com/ovhLqyAgW2— Scientist Rebellion Netherlands (@SR_Netherlands) November 5, 2022
