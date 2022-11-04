Wayward Jet Makes Late Season Weather More..uh.. Interesting November 4, 2022

Weather is a freaky thing, and nobody knows for sure what’s going to happen today, but that sharp demarcation across the middle of North America indicates the kind of loopy, extreme jet stream that scientists say is becoming more common, and related to climate change. (compare temperature anomalies above to path of jet stream, below)

This is the topic of my upcoming video, and maybe several, as I’ve spent time talking to scientists who have developed and championed this idea, Jennifer Francis, Kai Kornhuber of Columbia U, and Judah Cohen at MIT.

In late 2021, we saw extreme examples of what this means in the real world, with the extreme tornado outbreak across Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee on December 10, and 5 days later the unprecedented “Christmas Derecho” that set records across the upper midwest.

Today, some kind of severe weather is expected in the southern plains area, generally, too early to tell exactly what. Not unprecedented in November, but perhaps an indicator of what will become more common? As jet stream undulations become more extreme, and the Gulf of Mexico stays warmer, longer into the cold season, big masses of warm and cold air are going to be crashing into each other with increasing frequency. Given what we’ve already seen in October of this year, I suspect this won’t be the last day of unstable weather we’ll see this year.

Below, Kentucky family seeks shelter during last year’s December 10 outbreak, and my video describing the completely off the chart December 15 Derecho event.