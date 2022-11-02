PBS on Oil Companies Windfall Profits

November 2, 2022

Saudi Aramco – 42 billion dollar profit in one quarter. Exxon 20 billion.

War is good business.

  1. jimbills Says:

    November 2, 2022 at 11:04 am

    I have an NYT subscription, but most of the time I wonder why I do. There’s very little original or groundbreaking there to justify the cost to me. But, every once in a while, there is something there that isn’t found anywhere else.

    Here is an article by David Wallace Wells that is a superb summary of the state of climate change politics and predictions. I’ll try to quote some key parts in a while. It’s a very long read, but very worth it if you can:

    Reply

