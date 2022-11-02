Nobel Economist Joseph Stiglitz on Oil Company Windfall Profits

with Peter Sinclair
The income that oil companies are getting today has nothing to do with what the companies have done but are windfall profits and undeserved. A well-designed windfall tax can raise revenue, keep prices down and encourage investment. Time to tax them. pic.twitter.com/IZp7rHaV3l— Joseph E. Stiglitz (@JosephEStiglitz) November 2, 2022
