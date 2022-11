The Only Issue for the Coming Week. Vote. November 1, 2022

From the top of the ticket to the bottom, there is a distinct difference in tactics.

This candidate for Michigan House has his phone number tweeted out by his Republican opponent.

A few of us Dems running for State House are being doxxed. Here is my response to what my opponent, Jerry Neyer, has done: pic.twitter.com/3mw0G5bJ4I — Anthony Feig (@AnthonyFeig) November 1, 2022