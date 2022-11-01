Bike Lanes: If you Build Them, They Will Come

with Peter Sinclair
WATCH: 25 km of new protected bike-lanes were launched in Berlin during the #coronavirus pandemic. They say the main investment was just paint, but the REAL key was being willing to rethink key decisions like where the car parking is. Via @Cycling_Embassypic.twitter.com/fcqZlmrDXK— Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) October 31, 2022
— Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) October 31, 2022
Protected bike lanes also made Paris a better place.pic.twitter.com/B7Zvid1AKX— 21st Century City (@urbanthoughts11) December 20, 2021
— 21st Century City (@urbanthoughts11) December 20, 2021
First time back in Paris since lockdown. Been here 10 minutes. Bike lanes literally everywhere. Amazing @Anne_Hidalgo 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ti3QhfNjEp— Danny Williams (@citycyclists) October 6, 2022
— Danny Williams (@citycyclists) October 6, 2022
Take a ride through the world’s largest bike garage 🚲In Utrecht, Netherlands 🇳🇱. So impressive!pic.twitter.com/TV48U8oHIF— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 3, 2021
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 3, 2021
