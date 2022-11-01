“A Windfall of War” – Biden’s Warning to Big Oil

Consumer Watchdog.org:

Windfall profits taxes are made by oil companies squeezing consumers for every penny they can get away with. They have been making outsized profits, but instead of investing these gains into more oil production or renewable alternatives, oil companies have engaged in a frenzy of stock buybacks and a buildup of cash reserves over the last two years as pandemic restrictions have eased and demand has rebounded.3

Indeed, eight of the biggest oil companies in the world posted record-breaking second quarter 2022 profits totaling $51 billion. Phillips 66 posted a 981% increase in quarterly profits, while ExxonMobil and Chevron each reported a rise or 273% and 276% respectively. 4 California refiners alone reported more than $26 billion in second quarter profits by capitalizing on the Russia- Ukraine war. They raised prices at the pump because their cartel-like hold on the market allowed them to do it.