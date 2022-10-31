Jennifer Francis on El Nino and La Nina

with Peter Sinclair
Dr Prof Francis, most admiral person, if you really need data on ENSO etc, contact the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO. They watch it like the proverbial hawk with probability ratings monthly (?). Note. With almost a quarter century of droughts, Oz is heading into its third year of La Nina rains. Fantastic unless you are getting flooded of which there is a lot. Extreme weather = normal.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
October 31, 2022 at 8:43 pm
Dr Prof Francis, most admiral person, if you really need data on ENSO etc, contact the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO. They watch it like the proverbial hawk with probability ratings monthly (?). Note. With almost a quarter century of droughts, Oz is heading into its third year of La Nina rains. Fantastic unless you are getting flooded of which there is a lot. Extreme weather = normal.