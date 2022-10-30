Terror, Anti-Semitism, Climate Denial, Joined at Hip October 30, 2022

A quick thought on the Pelosi assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/unvJoFMfYm — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 30, 2022 Rick Wilson absolutely nails it above.

An unidentified person projected an anti-Semitic message onto the scoreboard at TIAA Bank stadium in Jacksonville during Florida/Georgia weekend. This happened a day after Nazis stood with anti-Jewish banners on an I-10 overpass in Jacksonville.pic.twitter.com/1vxUSmbdG7 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 30, 2022

The current rise in overt anti-semitism has been part of the blowback from the split from reality that has been a primary focus of the climate denial industry for decades.

Below, ABC News report from 2010 is prime example.

Anti-Semitic banners were hung over an overpass on I-10 in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday. Mayor @lennycurry and Governor @RonDeSantisFL have not yet condemned the actions of Nazis in Duval County. There are an estimated 14,000 Jews in the city.



Photo: @MelissainJax pic.twitter.com/lPlYICJT1w — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Fox News’ favorite “environmentalist” Michael Shellenberger traffics in misinformation about the Pelosi attack on his twitter feed.

The ploy here being, “clearly this has nothing to do with hate speech from Republicans – clearly this is just a random crazy person” -which is precisely how Stochastic Terror is supposed to work – by definition.



Rick Wilson nails it right here.

Here in the midwest, we’ve seen the same kind of tactic deployed against clean energy or anyone that dares to support it. Activist for right with think tank E&E Legal posted this on his Facebook page around the time that armed men forced their way in to the Michigan Capitol and menaced legislators. Note the “I don’t condone this at all”, with the subtext, “nice capitol you have there, be a shame if something happened to it”..

Across the Heartland, clean energy advocates, as well as local officials who want to do what’s best for their communities, have been subject to constant streams of legal, and even physical threats, in public meetings and online.

None of this should be a surprise. They were telling us all along.

UPDDATE

“You’re shooting a gun!” CBS Anchor Margaret Brennan lets Republican Congressman Tom Emmer have it over the inappropriateness of his “fire Pelosi” tweet. pic.twitter.com/DfZW6nn1Xy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 30, 2022

