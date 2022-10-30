Brazil – Geoff & Maria Muldaur

with Peter Sinclair
May this be a barbinger of the coming US election.
Bolsonaro is out! Fantastic news for the planet.— Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) October 31, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Bolsonaro has lost the election which means that fascism has lost in Brazil.We must defeat fascism here and save our democracy on November 8th.— PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsVerse) October 30, 2022
@POTUS quick to recognise #Lula victory. This is a calculated move to make clear the administration recognises this as a free and fair election and #lula as president elect. pic.twitter.com/YBC7yxfVa7— Emma Murphy (@emmamurphyitv) October 30, 2022
