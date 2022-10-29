The Weekend Wonk: Peter Sinclair on EVs, and Greenland Ice

October 29, 2022

Ok, I was invited on the local Community College Public Affairs program this week, and it went fairly well. They seem to like me over there.
The original idea as a discussion between me and the “Environmental Policy Specialist” at the Mackinac Center, a local Koch-funded right wing “think tank” – you know the kind.
Anyway, for whatever reason he bugged out at the last minute, and I had the whole half hour. The host then did an “Aftershow” segment on my recent field work in Greenland, so by all means enjoy.

