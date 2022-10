Barack Obama’s Master Class in Misinformation Busting October 29, 2022

What Tudor said was so outrageous it was genuinely funny. I laughed too.pic.twitter.com/n1CgoVlEgj — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) October 29, 2022 Above, 44 in Detroit today.

Below the Tudor Dixon quote he was mentioning was tweeted out this week by Jeff Timmer, who was formerly Director of the Michigan Republican Party.

Holy shit is @TudorDixon crazy. I mean smearing-feces-on-the-walls-of-her-padded-room-level batshit kookery. https://t.co/tMMrFYZKZU — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) October 27, 2022

Obama campaigning for Whitmer: "Imagine if you hire your plumber … he comes in and says, 'Have you heard about the latest conspiracy of the Wizard People?' … you'd be like, no no no, I just want you to fix my toilet … when you've got a good plumber, you keep your plumber." pic.twitter.com/AWWnfYIt43 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022 “Lizard People”

UPDATE from later in Wisconsin.

Obama: If there was an asteroid headed towards Earth — it's going to land in, like, two weeks. If you went in the Republican caucus, and you said, what do you want to do? Well, we need a tax break for the wealthy.. pic.twitter.com/sDczTz4wYB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2022

Advertisement