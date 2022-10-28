Hammer Criminal was Climate Denier. Naturally.

Rolling Stone:

DAVID DEPAPE, THE man now charged with attempted homicide and a raft of other felonies for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early this morning, has a long history of sharing extreme ideas online, including several conspiracy theories popular among far-right conservatives.

At the time of his arrest on Friday, DePape, 42, maintained a subscription-model blogwhere he vented rage over Covid-19 precautions and espoused beliefs shared by the conspiracist QAnon movement. The page also includes dedicated sections for Holocaust denial, climate change denial, transphobia, racism, misogyny, voter fraud conspiracy theories, Second Amendment absolutism, screeds against groomers and “pedos,” and trashing actress Amber Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp.

DePape posted similar hard-right and conspiratorial content on his Facebook page, which the platform deleted on Friday.