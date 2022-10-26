Climate Activists Adjust Targeting October 26, 2022

🧡 BREAKING: LUXURY CAR DEALERSHIPS PAINTED ORANGE



🚗 At 8:30am today, two Just Stop Oil supporters sprayed orange paint over several luxury car dealers on Berkeley Sq and Bruton St, including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair pic.twitter.com/gZhjIQDedw — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 26, 2022

Not that I’m advocating this, but the targeting here seems better messaging than a Van Gogh.



👴🏻 Peter, retired bouncer and grandad from south London

vs.

🤑 55 Tufton St, the shadowy home of Big Oil



pic.twitter.com/bzghs64bjo — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 25, 2022

Below, discussion between left and right about the protests.

The Independent's Climate Columnist Donnachadh McCarthy tells Julia "we haven't had enough" protests by eco-groups like Just Stop Oil.@JuliaHB1 | @DonnachadhMc pic.twitter.com/wM3prsiL75 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) October 25, 2022 Below, spray painting the epicenter of UK climate denial in London.

