Climate Activists Adjust Targeting
October 26, 2022
Not that I’m advocating this, but the targeting here seems better messaging than a Van Gogh.
Below, discussion between left and right about the protests.
with Peter Sinclair
October 26, 2022 at 6:18 pm
When you read about what is happening in places like Somalia, or Pakistan, or the Great Barrier Reef, its hard to identify these people as ‘the terrorists’.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/26/current-emissions-pledges-will-lead-to-catastrophic-climate-breakdown-says-un