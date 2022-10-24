When Needed Most, France’s Nuclear Plants Can’t Deliver

Wall Street Journal:

France is falling behind in its plans to return the country’s fleet of nuclear reactors to full power this winter after a rash of outages, raising fears that one of Europe’s key sources of electricity won’t be ramped up to counter Russia’s squeeze on the continent’s energy supplies.

The nuclear fleet was designed to act as the front line of France’s energy security. Since Moscow cut the flow of natural gas to Europe—plunging the continent into its biggest energy crisis since the 1970s oil shock—France’s vaunted nuclear fleet has been about as effective as the Maginot Line, the French fortifications that did little to stop the German invasion during World War II.

Twenty-six of France’s 56 nuclear reactors are offline for maintenance or because of corrosion on piping that cools the reactor cores. Fixing the corrosion is taking longer than expected at several reactors, delaying their restart by as much as six weeks, according to regulatory filings and a French nuclear executive familiar with the matter.

Labor unrest is another obstacle. Strikes at 18 reactors owned by EDF SA, France’s state-controlled power giant, have delayed their restart by several weeks, threatening the government’s plans to have all of them back online by the end of the winter. EDF and union leaders said they reached an agreement Friday on salary increases, ending the strikes.

“It’s important that this work restarts as soon as possible,” said Emmanuelle Wargon, head of France’s energy regulator. “If not, the risk of not having electricity rises.”

EDF, the world’s largest owner of nuclear plants, is one of Western Europe’s most important power companies. Its fleet of reactors normally exports large quantities of low-cost nuclear power to neighboring countries, helping stabilize prices across the region.

The situation changed drastically this year, when France swung from being one of Europe’s largest exporters of electricity to a net importer because of the outages at its reactors. The rash of outages has officials worried that France and the broader region might run short of electricity in the winter, when power demand in Europe peaks.

Soaring energy prices have fueled labor unrest that is compounding France’s energy problems. A strike by French refinery workers led by the CGT, France’s far-left union, has created gasoline and diesel shortages across the country. The workers are demanding a 10% pay increase to cope with inflation. CGT workers have also led the strike at EDF, demanding a minimum pay increase of €200 a month, or roughly $200.

Virginie Neumayer, a CGT leader at EDF, said their strike has targeted the reactors that were either undergoing maintenance or taken offline for refueling. It hasn’t slowed repairs at around 12 of the reactors that were taken offline because of suspicions of corrosion, Ms. Neumayer said.