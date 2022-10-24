Heating Will Be More Expensive This Winter

Wall Street Journal:

This winter is set to be one of the most expensive in recent history to heat a home.

For the roughly half of U.S. households that rely on gas furnaces, heating costs are estimated to rise 28% to an average of $931 this winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Energy costs have been climbing across the board. Natural-gas prices have more than doubled in three years. And for the 12% of Americans who use propane, kerosene or firewood to heat their homes, heating costs are up 43% over the past three years, according to the consumer-price index.

Heat pumps are a potential solution. President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act recently thrust the devices into the spotlight as part of a string of clean-energy investments, promising rebates and tax breaks to help offset the cost of installation. One portion of the bill offers as much as $8,000 to low-income homeowners for swapping their furnaces for qualifying heat pumps. (States will need time to roll out these incentive programs.)

Heat pumps are available at a range of prices.

The least expensive cost roughly as much as installing a central-air-conditioning system plus a furnace, says Ben Schoenbauer, assistant director of research at the Center for Energy and Environment, an energy-efficiency nonprofit. Think about $10,000 for an average-size house, he says, for a heat pump likely to last about 15 years.

Higher-end models capable of operating in extreme cold can run as much as $20,000, with a more typical cost around $15,000, Mr. Schoenbauer says. One option, known as a geothermal heat pump, costs in the $20,000-to-$30,000 range to install, but promises to slash electric bills down the line. These models rely on a tube that runs deep into the ground, rather than drawing on the variable outside air. The Inflation Reduction Act provides a tax break of as much as 30% of the cost to install this type of heat pump.