Liz Truss Disaster a Hilarious Rebuke to Climate Denial and Trickle-Down Reaganomics October 23, 2022

You may have been hearing about the embarrassing and catastrophic collapse of the newly formed Conservative government in the UK, following the resignation of new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

If it shows anything, it is that global markets and smart money reacted to the regime’s program of climate denial, fossil fuel worship, and trickle down economics with a refreshing and almost instantaneous stampede away from the Pound.

Wall Street Journal account below gives some detail.

Daily Show has a hilarious supercut of Fox News personalities gushing about the early days of the doomed regime.

These Fox Business experts absolutely nailed it on Liz Truss 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DAYX5RtCYN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 21, 2022

UPDATE: “They’ve nuked their credibility.”

