Get Popcorn, and Maybe a Generator – Wonky Jet to Bring Violent Storms to Heartland October 23, 2022

You Tube weather vlogger Ryan Hall is worth a watch from time to time, although he generally fails to mention climate context in his reports, he nonetheless does a good job describing the effects as they play out.

If you’ve been wondering what’s up with the dive from record cold to record warm temps this week, this is more detail.

Below, for review, TV Mets Jeff Berardelli and Chris Gloninger outline the current whack jet stream configuration as it evolved last week.

Advertisement