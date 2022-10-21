Texas Study: Clean Energy Saving Ratepayers Billions

Dallas Morning News:

Solar and wind energy saved Texans nearly $1 billion a month this year in electricity costs, according to a recent clean energy study from energy system analysis group IdeaSmiths LLC.

In the first eight months of 2022, renewables wholesale electricity market costs on the grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas by about $7.4 billion, the report shows, or about $925 million per month. Renewables are on track to save Texans $11 billion total this year.

“With a coal or natural gas power plant, you have to both build a power plant and continuously buy fuel to burn in that power plant, and so there’s higher ongoing costs,” said University of Texas Austin research scientist and IdeaSmiths executive Joshua Rhodes, who led the research. “Wind and solar generally produce very cheap electricity because they don’t have fuel costs … after you’ve built the plant there’s no fuel costs associated with generating electricity.”

The report comes as renewables come under fire as electricity regulators and lawmakers consider how to boost electric reliability, after the deadly outages in February last year and calls for conservation this summer to keep the grid stable. About one-fourth of Texas electricity comes from renewables, according to the Energy Information Administration, and Texas is the No. 1 state in wind production and a leader in solar. Some experts say renewables put grid reliability at risk because operators cannot control the wind and the sun.

The report doesn’t address the impact of renewables on grid reliability. The report quantifies economic benefit of renewables in terms of electricity cost, water usage and pollution.

Scientists found that over a span of almost 12 years, from 2010 to August 2021, Texas consumers saved up to $27.8 billion from the grid’s adoption of solar and wind energy sources. Researchers compared ERCOT’s actual market performance, which has adapted such renewables, to a market that relied solely on natural gas, coal and nuclear power. These numbers indicate that consumers were able to save “significantly.”

“Texans would have had to pay 27.8 billion more dollars over that period of time because eventually the customer always pays,” head researcher Rhodes said.