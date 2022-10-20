Seattle Air Quality Now Worse than Beijing, Calcutta

KIRO:

Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time.

On Thursday, the poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world for the second day in a row, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking.

After starting Wednesday in the top 5, Seattle fluctuated up and down in the top 15 before taking the top spot in the afternoon. On Thursday, Seattle started at #2, with Portland, Oregon at #2, but by 8 a.m. was once again at #1.

Meanwhile, Seattle Public Schools tweeted a warning about the air quality being at unhealthy levels on Wednesday.

Following state health department recommendations, all students will be kept indoors with light activity levels during recess and physical education classes. Sports practices and events will be canceled or moved inside or to an area with safer air quality.