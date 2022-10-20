#FoxNewsKills : What the War on Science has Done to Us October 20, 2022

When major corporations realized that mainstream science was a threat to their business models, they began the now 50 year long global War on Science – mustering the vast resources of the richest organizations the world has ever known, and the most sophisticated psychological tools of influence, they have destroyed the ability for a large part of our population to distinguish what is real, and what is not.

They wanted us to believe that cigarettes are fine, that acid rain was overblown, and that climate change was a hoax, perpetrated by evil scientists who wanted to control us. They’ve been wildly successful, and that success has bled over into a number of related areas.

I’m old enough to remember when Lara Logan was a presenter on CBS News’ 60 Minutes. Obviously, judging from the gobsmacking clip below, she is suffering from mental health issues, but the fact that a purported “news” organization is giving her air time, with a target audience made up of conservative, Republican white people, speaks volumes.

Lara Logan says "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," adding "The ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children…They're not going to win" pic.twitter.com/S6W4GgbAJh — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 20, 2022

Washington Post has a stunning report on how more White people are now dying of Covid than people of cold, reversing the mortality trend from earlier in the pandemic.

“We’re Republicans, and 100 percent believe that it’s each individual’s choice — their freedom” when it comes to getting a coronavirus shot, Hollie said in January. “We decided to err on the side of not doing it and accept the consequences. And now, here we are in the middle of planning the funeral.

Financial Times has similar reporting, but specific to Republicans.

Financial Times (paywall):

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the Republican party became the anti-science party, but the process probably began in the 1980s, when the Christian right first emerged as a major force in conservative American politics.

Since then, the journey has been smooth and swift. In 1982, 50 per cent of self-identified Republicans told the US general social survey they had “a great deal of confidence” in the scientific community. Twenty years later 50 per cent had become 40, and last year just one-third of Republicans held that view, compared to two-thirds of Democrats.

It would be easy to dismiss this trend as merely exasperating — an obstacle to progress on climate change and a source of irritation at extended family gatherings — but over the past 18 months, the politicisation of attitudes to science may have directly cost as many as 60,000 American lives.

This is the stark implication of a new study from the Yale school of public health, which found that since Covid vaccines became widely available in the US, the mortality rate of registered Republicans in Ohio and Florida climbed by 33 per cent during America’s winter Covid wave last year, compared with just a 10 per cent rise among Democrats. _ Since vaccines became available, Covid death rates are now almost three times higher in Republican areas than Democrat-dominated ones. With pandemics likely a recurring part of our future, anti-vaccine attitudes and the populist movements that carry them will continue to hamper public health campaigns across the world. But no developed country has a problem as entrenched and as lethal as the US.

#FoxNewsKills in so many ways.

