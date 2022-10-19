Weather Whiplash Brings Siberia to Florida

Want warmer air? Head North! Yes, patterns like THIS early season blast of cold could be connected to #climatechange . As the North and South Poles warm, there is less of a temperature differential, which creates a wavy jet stream, sending cold air equatorward. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/OASn6eNbBh

WFLA Tampa:

The coldest air since last February is hours away from reaching the Tampa Bay area and it has traveled very far to reach it’s destination – all the way from Siberia.

Now that may seem like an exaggeration. But meteorologists have a tool to track the origination of airmass. It’s called the NOAA HYSPLIT model and when you run it backward, you discover where an airmass came from.

In this case, the air started a week ago across Siberia, headed down through Alaska, then Canada. Now, with the help of a strong cold front, it’s moving into Florida. So it’s not an exaggeration to say the air you are inhaling this week comes from the Arctic!

This HYSPLIT image shows the trajectory. Of course the air moderates the further south it moves.