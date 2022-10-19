Climate Villian Liz Truss’ Troubles
October 19, 2022
Hard to keep up with politics over here, let alone over the pond, but I gather the Brits are not happy with new PM Liz Truss, and she’s mucked things up so thoroughly in record time that she may not last. The above is a bit of a primer for me.
British humor being what it is, it took me a minute to get this was parody, below.
October 19, 2022 at 11:57 am
Michael Spicer’s followup tweet: Available for hire as an acting professional. As you can see I have a ring light and a tie so I know what I’m doing.