Advances Keep Coming in Solar Recycling October 19, 2022

I quibble with the framing of. the video, which is that solar panels represent some kind of unique challenge for recycling. We are in an era where E-waste is going to be of primary concern – with solar representing about 10 percent of that by 2050.

That said, new techniques for recycling panels keep springing up, testimony to the huge momentum that this industry has.

