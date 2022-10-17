What’s the Best Way to Demonstrate for Climate Action? October 17, 2022

We are nature defending itself.pic.twitter.com/sdvMtDaq1j — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) October 17, 2022

Agree with the sentiment, we’ll see if this gets media traction, which I assume is the goal. At least no spilled or wasted food here.

But really, Greenpeace has been doing this for many years and it hasn’t accomplished much.

IMHO, What we really need is for folks to show up in their community meetings, especially in rural areas, in support of clean energy, talk to and find a way to cooperate with a broad range of people they may not agree with on everything, and help deploy, deploy, deploy the clean resources we already have.

UPDATE: Can I assume this is the same guy?

BREAKING: Two @JustStop_Oil supporters have climbed up the Dartford crossing, shutting down the entire bridge and blocking oil tankers from oil terminals in Essex traveling south .#JustStopOil #DartfordCrossing #climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/JuzYt0HvSu — Rich Felgate (@richfelgate) October 17, 2022

