What’s the Best Way to Demonstrate for Climate Action?

October 17, 2022

Agree with the sentiment, we’ll see if this gets media traction, which I assume is the goal. At least no spilled or wasted food here.

But really, Greenpeace has been doing this for many years and it hasn’t accomplished much.
IMHO, What we really need is for folks to show up in their community meetings, especially in rural areas, in support of clean energy, talk to and find a way to cooperate with a broad range of people they may not agree with on everything, and help deploy, deploy, deploy the clean resources we already have.

UPDATE: Can I assume this is the same guy?

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “What’s the Best Way to Demonstrate for Climate Action?”

  1. Ron Benenati Says:

    October 17, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    suggest you google “Greenpeace accomplishments”

    Reply
  2. jimbills Says:

    October 17, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    On the Update, yes. Just Stop Oil is planning a full month blitz for October.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: