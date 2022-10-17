What’s the Best Way to Demonstrate for Climate Action?
October 17, 2022
Agree with the sentiment, we’ll see if this gets media traction, which I assume is the goal. At least no spilled or wasted food here.
But really, Greenpeace has been doing this for many years and it hasn’t accomplished much.
IMHO, What we really need is for folks to show up in their community meetings, especially in rural areas, in support of clean energy, talk to and find a way to cooperate with a broad range of people they may not agree with on everything, and help deploy, deploy, deploy the clean resources we already have.
UPDATE: Can I assume this is the same guy?
October 17, 2022 at 2:30 pm
suggest you google “Greenpeace accomplishments”
October 17, 2022 at 2:53 pm
On the Update, yes. Just Stop Oil is planning a full month blitz for October.