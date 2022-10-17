What Weather Whiplash Looks Like, Across the Globe October 17, 2022

It’s not that it never snows in October, here in Michigan, it happens – but this week we are seeing a pretty good example of a wavy jet stream delivering weather whiplash across North America, the Atlantic, and Europe, as Western Europe has 90+° F temperatures, at the same latitude, and Greenland is well above normal temps.

I will say that I’ve seen a lot of snow, and these are the biggest damn snow flakes that I’ve ever seen. More like Snow Puffs.

I’ve been having some conversations with experts on this issue specifically in recent weeks, so pretty on the nose to have it descending on us right now.

Check the jet stream path vs temp anomalies.

Meanwhile, big high temperature anomalies in Greenland (10 to 20° C) and Europe following the twisty jet stream.

