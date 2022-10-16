Being Right. And Being Effective.

October 16, 2022

The VanGogh soup throwing kids were, of course, right about the state of the planet. But some of the wisest advice I ever got was, “Being right is the booby prize of life”. Being Right is an essential starting point, as Davey Crocket said. But the goal is to be Effective.

There are many examples of effective climate communication that do not involve destroying art, but in fact are themselves art.

We understand that not every piece of art “works” for everyone, and that some works of art succeed by mobilizing and focusing the artists, or creative team, even if they don’t reach and touch a wide audience.
A big “X” factor is media uptake.
The “stickiness” of any particular meme is a bit of a mystery, if anyone produces an empirical formula for that, let me know.

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: