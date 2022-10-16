Being Right. And Being Effective. October 16, 2022

Climate activists in Australia make a nightmarish koala float to represent the billions of animals that were killed and displaced in the "Black Summer" bushfires pic.twitter.com/B3z6r4FxUw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 15, 2022

The VanGogh soup throwing kids were, of course, right about the state of the planet. But some of the wisest advice I ever got was, “Being right is the booby prize of life”. Being Right is an essential starting point, as Davey Crocket said. But the goal is to be Effective.

There are many examples of effective climate communication that do not involve destroying art, but in fact are themselves art.

We understand that not every piece of art “works” for everyone, and that some works of art succeed by mobilizing and focusing the artists, or creative team, even if they don’t reach and touch a wide audience.

A big “X” factor is media uptake.

The “stickiness” of any particular meme is a bit of a mystery, if anyone produces an empirical formula for that, let me know.

“We all want to stay alive”@ScientistsX and @DoctorsXr are staging a die-in outside Shell’s HQ – calling for an end to fossil fuels. @LBC pic.twitter.com/s2eIEUaCfh — Lillie Almond (@lilliealmond) October 15, 2022

More effective messaging than soup on a painting.



Sound up. https://t.co/5A8Jok2alM — Kevin كيفين Pluck (@kevpluck) October 16, 2022

