In Alaska: Snow Crabs Disappear, Climate a Suspect

with Peter Sinclair
Red state Republican fishermen will want a socialist bailout.
The annual individual payout from the Alaska Permanent Fund (originally created from the oil income starting in 1977) is a pittance compared to the costs the warming has had on the crab and other industries.
But it probably represented good money at the time.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
October 14, 2022 at 10:08 pm
The annual individual payout from the Alaska Permanent Fund (originally created from the oil income starting in 1977) is a pittance compared to the costs the warming has had on the crab and other industries.
But it probably represented good money at the time.