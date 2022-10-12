Climate Deniers in the News: Alex Jones’ Big Payout

with Peter Sinclair
Watching the Sandy Hook verdict live from his studio, Alex Jones makes an urgent plea to his audience for cash, and tells them that none of the money they send him will go the the families because he has filed for bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/H658p5Sjiw— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2022
Watching the Sandy Hook verdict live from his studio, Alex Jones makes an urgent plea to his audience for cash, and tells them that none of the money they send him will go the the families because he has filed for bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/H658p5Sjiw
These awards are NOT dischargeable in a personal bankruptcy bc they are based on intentional tortious conduct. Jones will be hounded for the rest of his days for payment and any efforts at hiding income/assets could be met with contempt sanctions including imprisonment. https://t.co/eLYAhUu7es— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) October 12, 2022
These awards are NOT dischargeable in a personal bankruptcy bc they are based on intentional tortious conduct. Jones will be hounded for the rest of his days for payment and any efforts at hiding income/assets could be met with contempt sanctions including imprisonment. https://t.co/eLYAhUu7es
Below, classic Alex Jones climate denial from 2010.
At last, maybe now these mischievous conspiracy theory spreaders will realize there is a big difference between free speech and telling lies. He deserves all he gets and so much more for the miseries he has caused to so many.
You have the right to say whatever you want about my son.
But if you make a fortune off of denying he ever existed…
that’s his fortune, not yours.
