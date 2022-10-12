Climate Deniers in the News: Alex Jones’ Big Payout

October 12, 2022

Below, classic Alex Jones climate denial from 2010.

2 Responses to “Climate Deniers in the News: Alex Jones’ Big Payout”

  1. redskylite Says:

    October 12, 2022 at 9:30 pm

    At last, maybe now these mischievous conspiracy theory spreaders will realize there is a big difference between free speech and telling lies. He deserves all he gets and so much more for the miseries he has caused to so many.

    Reply
  2. ubrew12 Says:

    October 12, 2022 at 9:50 pm

    You have the right to say whatever you want about my son.
    But if you make a fortune off of denying he ever existed…
    that’s his fortune, not yours.

    Reply

