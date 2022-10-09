The Weekend Wonk: Can Europe Outlast Russia’s Gas War?
October 9, 2022
Above, interesting and useful look at how Europe is adapting to the squeeze on gas supplies from Russia. Highlights the elasticity of markets and technology in the face of increased prices, working in favor of Europe.
Below, Aljazeera reporting on the same issue, focusing on the difficult balancing act to meet the needs of all the Euro countries, and especially those at the lower economic levels. Discussion of windfall profit taxes to capture some of the huge profits that energy companies are reaping in wartime.
Will energy burdens on working class people shift sympathies away from Ukraine in in the direction of more Pro Putin politicians?
October 9, 2022 at 12:47 pm
There’s a shortage of gas and rising prices, so the left wingers want the same solution that has historically failed over and over again — price caps and more taxes on profits. I strongly suggest watching a video with a different view:
October 9, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Price caps (beyond a very short term) are indeed a non-solution, as it distorts the market and takes the profit motive away from (if not outright bankrupting) providers.
Taxing profits of non-humans (corporations) at the right rate is perfectly viable, however. (The argument that investors will stop investing if they’re taxed more is goofy on its face: Will we put our money under the mattress?)
In the US we have the horrid situation where money your money makes (i.e., capital gains) is taxed at a lower rate* than money you get from employment, all because the non-working class own the politicians.
*It’s disgusting to me that my investment portfolio income is taxed at a lower rate than my income from years of working long hours.
October 9, 2022 at 4:45 pm
Rather than watch this hour-long podcast by a medical doctor interviewing an anonymous spokescartoon for private equity, heavy industry and finance (which have been heavily resistant to acknowledging the reality of GHG-induced catastrophic climate change), perhaps you can summarize how this addresses the imminent war-induced natgas crisis in Europe?
Aside from not shutting down well-functioning NPPs—and even cutting down their maintenance cycles—what more can nuclear power offer as a solution to this near-term problem, seeing as it takes so long to build the damn things?
October 9, 2022 at 1:22 pm
Here’s another good video. Michael Shellenberger is far more interesting than the hacks in this post’s videos:
October 9, 2022 at 4:55 pm
Rather than personally describing the issues, you come across as a Shellenberger Dittohead who likes his simple conclusions even though you’re not in a position to challenge anything he says.
I suppose you’ve read his 2020 book Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All, so could you, personally, describe what you mean by “alarmism” and “alarmists”?
I mean, if there’s a fire in the building’s laundry room and somebody goes around banging on the doors of the upper floors to wake people up, even though it’s not 100% certain (or even 20% likely) the fire will kill or maim the residents, is that door-banger an alarmist? Is that bad?
What is an alarmist?
What is alarmism?