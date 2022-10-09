The Weekend Wonk: Can Europe Outlast Russia’s Gas War? October 9, 2022

Above, interesting and useful look at how Europe is adapting to the squeeze on gas supplies from Russia. Highlights the elasticity of markets and technology in the face of increased prices, working in favor of Europe.

Below, Aljazeera reporting on the same issue, focusing on the difficult balancing act to meet the needs of all the Euro countries, and especially those at the lower economic levels. Discussion of windfall profit taxes to capture some of the huge profits that energy companies are reaping in wartime.

Will energy burdens on working class people shift sympathies away from Ukraine in in the direction of more Pro Putin politicians?