Pakistan’s Crisis only Deepens October 9, 2022

"Climate carnage beyond imagination"



17% of Pakistan is still flooded, 2 months after its worst climate-driven disaster in history



The country is now battling a 2nd wave of catastrophe: malaria, cholera, dengue, water-borne diseases and malnutrition#refugees #lossanddamage pic.twitter.com/bfpslq8e4r — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) October 9, 2022

Subject of my most recent video, (below if you have not seen) Pakistan’s flooding still continues. Water has not receded in many areas, in part because much of the flooded land is actually lower than the level of the Indus River, source of the flooding.

Meanwhile, Russia’s fossil fuel warfare has spiked global prices for energy, and the cutoff of gas to Europe means there is now a bidding war for gas in which poorer countries cannot compete. (below)

Aljazeera has a recent report from October 7.