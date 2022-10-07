CNN Video: Florida’s Resilient Solar Community Unscathed by Ian

October 7, 2022

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “CNN Video: Florida’s Resilient Solar Community Unscathed by Ian”

  1. Don Osborn Says:

    October 7, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    Indeed, this is what Distributed Solar (rooftop and Community Solar) is all about!!! Plus real savings from every sunny day.

    Reply
  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    October 7, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    It’s obvious Babcock Ranch is a hoax because they didn’t mention any nuclear power plants!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: