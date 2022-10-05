What is Up with Right Wing Petro Sexual Males? October 5, 2022

“My sense of manhood is not connected to whether my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity,” says @SecretaryPete.

pic.twitter.com/vmrwJSPxBm — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 4, 2022

Greene: Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive pic.twitter.com/UVVhQKdBgx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2022

“Drill Baby Drill” an “Lock her Up” are driven by the same insecure male energy, which explains the obsession that folks like Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro (archetypical paragons of masculinity) have with “manliness”. That Fox News delivers the “masculinity” message from experts like Marge Taylor Green points to their confusion.

Carlson’s new special has a number of recommendations, including testicle tanning.

Tucker’s new special ‘The End of Men’ features tips from ‘Bro-Scientists’ on how to restore manhood: Raw eggs, sleep on floor, cold showers, and testicle tanning, among other things. pic.twitter.com/YkIf2cyjed — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2022

Right Wing influencer Ben Shapiro drew mockery recently for asserting that the US military is now too “woke” to be masculine.

Ben Shapiro says the US military is being ruined because it is abandoning masculinity: “People who tend to fight wars are very patriotic, very male people. Traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity.” pic.twitter.com/MbcaXoLMw2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2022

I talked about the fossil fuel obsession with journalist Amy Westervelt a couple years ago – what is it with the Petro Sexual male?