After Ian: “Hundreds of Bodies”

“They’re finding hundreds of bodies” says a Lee County resident. Lee was given a storm surge forecast with a 40% predicted chance of 6 ft. surge ON SUNDAY NIGHT. Nobody ordered evacuation until after 5pm Tuesday. #HurricanIan arrived Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/55ZXlXkwm7

In Lee County, where Governor DeSantis dithered on evacuation. Many questions being asked.

Raw Story:

On Sunday, a Lee County man was working on clearing debris from his home when CNN’s Jim Acosta approached him to ask how they fared through Hurricane Ian.

The man showed Acosta the damage to the home, the most significant parts were at the back of the home because the house is on a canal.

But it was the comments that the man made about deaths in the area that was the most shocking.

“Four doors down, their son’s best friend is a Lee County sheriff, and they’re finding hundreds of bodies now,” the man told CNN. Acosta noted it’s the same information that they are hearing too. “It is not like 20s. It is hundreds of bodies that they’re getting in and looking.”