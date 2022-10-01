Polar Vortex Warming Up for Cold Weather

An air mass from the Arctic Circle (🔵) is coming to a (Northeast U.S.) town near you, next weekend! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KSX3n5EXcj

Severe Weather Europe:

The Polar Vortex has just begun to form for the 2022/2023 weather season, but it is already facing its first disruptive event. Strong pressure systems in the lower atmosphere will send energy upwards into the Stratosphere, affecting the Polar Vortex and disrupting its early development process.

These early disruption processes can have an important effect as we get closer to Winter. Weather is linked to the stratospheric Polar Vortex, especially during the Winter. So it matters in what shape or form the Polar Vortex is as we enter the season.

But besides directly affecting the Polar Vortex, the pressure anomalies in the next days/weeks will also put another process in motion that can be even more disruptive for the Winter polar circulation. You will see how having more snow in October can mean more snow and cold in the Winter.