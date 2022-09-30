Flood Insurance? Many Floridians Don’t Have it September 30, 2022

Watch Florida Republicans who suddenly realize they have no insurance suddenly realize what we need is more socialism. ( ie compelling Taxpayers to make them whole, rebuild their house, and give them insurance)

I’ve been talking about this for some time. Insurance companies have had climate change on their radar for 50 years, at least. Below, Insurance giant Munich Re made this image in the 1970s.

Munich Re Climatatologist Ernst Rauch made this presentation a year ago.

My recent Yale Climate Connections video is below:

I spoke to University of Michigan Business School prof Andy Hoffman for this vid, more complete version of his remarks is below.

Chris Hayes has some Florida history below.

.@chrislhayes: On one side, there is the development of these areas that are attractive because of their proximity to water and natural beauty.



And on the other, there's the undeniable fact that the climate is changing.



What we are seeing today in Cape Coral is the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/BPCSxBjETF — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) September 30, 2022

The video below perfectly encapsulates the conundrum of humans moving into the wild-urban interface, or for that matter, vulnerable coastal areas.

Hidden mountain lion watches runner in Ojai, California 😳 pic.twitter.com/4Z2hbGTqMF — OddIy Terrifying (@closecalls7) September 29, 2022