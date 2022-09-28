Post Ian – Will Insurance Companies Send the Climate Message where Government and Media have Failed?
September 28, 2022
“…Maybe government isn’t going to get their act together and do this,…Insurance companies may do it for them.”
with Peter Sinclair
September 28, 2022 at 8:27 am
Excellent video Peter. This may be the Catastrophe that wakes us up … call it the Climate Risk Insurance Migration Disruption Generation Emergency(CRIMDGE)