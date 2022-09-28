Ian Bringing 12 to 18 Foot Storm Surge

September 28, 2022

  1. neilrieck Says:

    September 28, 2022 at 9:34 am

    Now that annual sea level rise has accelerated to 3.9 mm per year, larger storm surges will accompany every hurricane, tropical storm or high tide. Remember that sea level rise is vertical while beaches are sloped.

    https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/150192/tracking-30-years-of-sea-level-rise

  2. afeman Says:

    September 28, 2022 at 9:41 am

    This is weirdly close to one of the “gray swan” scenarios from that Emanuel paper:

    https://dspace.mit.edu/handle/1721.1/109495

  3. jimbills Says:

    September 28, 2022 at 4:31 pm

    Pretty accurate prediction from the Weather Channel:

  4. jimbills Says:

    September 28, 2022 at 4:45 pm

    [video src="https://vp.nyt.com/video/2022/09/28/102670_1_28vid-Ian-Satellite-landfall_wg_480p.mp4" /]

