Ian Bringing 12 to 18 Foot Storm Surge

NHC has updated and increased the storm surge forecast, now indicating peak surge of 18 feet above normally dry ground between southern Sarasota county coast to near Bonita Beach, including Port Charlotte, and Ft Myers areas. pic.twitter.com/Cbo9eKCvFb— Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 28, 2022
What does 10+ feet of storm surge look like? #Ian @GregPostel shows you using our Immersive Mixed Reality technology: pic.twitter.com/fwMTtsSdDV— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 27, 2022
Now that annual sea level rise has accelerated to 3.9 mm per year, larger storm surges will accompany every hurricane, tropical storm or high tide. Remember that sea level rise is vertical while beaches are sloped.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/150192/tracking-30-years-of-sea-level-rise
This is weirdly close to one of the “gray swan” scenarios from that Emanuel paper:
https://dspace.mit.edu/handle/1721.1/109495
Pretty accurate prediction from the Weather Channel:
Storm surge outside of my moms house on Fort Myers Beach.
I’m so sick. pic.twitter.com/12ujJqmacH
— Beth 🌪️ (@itsbethbooker) September 28, 2022
[video src="https://vp.nyt.com/video/2022/09/28/102670_1_28vid-Ian-Satellite-landfall_wg_480p.mp4" /]
