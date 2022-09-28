Ian a Monster

#Ian is not #Charley…

Although the tracks of Cat4 Ian '22 and Cat4 Charley '04 are eerily similar, the sizes are VERY different. As of 5am Wednesday, Ian's area of hurricane-force winds is 2.9 times larger, and its area of tropical storm force winds is 2.3 times larger. pic.twitter.com/wCWPiJDzfh