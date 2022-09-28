Ian a Monster

with Peter Sinclair
#Ian is now at 155 mph, 1 mph shy of a cat 5. Only 4 US storms have made landfall that strong. It may be taking a similar track to Charley, but it’s no Charley. Ian’s eye is 40mi wide, hurricane winds are 75mi wide. Dwarfs Charley’s 5 mi eye & 30mi hurr winds. @WFLA 1/ pic.twitter.com/iTuZfB8bwj— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) September 28, 2022
#Ian is not #Charley…Although the tracks of Cat4 Ian '22 and Cat4 Charley '04 are eerily similar, the sizes are VERY different. As of 5am Wednesday, Ian's area of hurricane-force winds is 2.9 times larger, and its area of tropical storm force winds is 2.3 times larger. pic.twitter.com/wCWPiJDzfh— Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) September 28, 2022
