A Long Night in Florida

with Peter Sinclair
When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion. Aboard Kermit (#NOAA42) this morning into Hurricane #Ian. Please stay safe out there. https://t.co/DQwqBwAE6v pic.twitter.com/gvV7WUJ6aS— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022
I've been capturing video from this webcam in Fort Myers all day and I've put it into a Timelapse. Check out the storm surge rushing in! Crazy. #Ian #flwx pic.twitter.com/lj7a1wThga— Brennan Prill (@WxBrenn) September 28, 2022
Really afraid of what we are going to see when the storm finally passes. #Ian #FtMyers pic.twitter.com/GwvQVTen3f— Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) September 28, 2022
‼️#BREAKING #stormsurge over 7' in #FortMyers. The map on the right shows areas of inundation with 7' MHHW. #flwx #Ian #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/l1TNLmANax— Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) September 28, 2022
Door buckled in from water pressure in Naples, FL. This happened to my husband, he is OK. Lost his shoes. #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/LZRtNsPrAu— Alexis (@comfy_goat) September 28, 2022
Absurd backside eyewall in Punta Gorda #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/XXyot8uL5n— I'm the weatherman, whatever man (@Weathermansam77) September 28, 2022
The storm surge in #BonitaSprings is unbelievable. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/28A7yocTiM— Leonardo Feldman (@LeoFeldmanNEWS) September 28, 2022
storm surge rushing in through bottom floor of a condo in #naples #NaplesFL #HurricanIan PLEASE everyone be safe. People are in water up to their chins inside of their houses in Naples. We need helicopter evacs asap!!!! pic.twitter.com/6zcylh499b— . (@llizzarrdd) September 28, 2022
This is just terrifying! #HurricaneIan's extreme winds are just relentless on the North Port, #Florida I-75 livecam! Wow! 😵 #Hurricane #Ian pic.twitter.com/T3QhAwnaoD— BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 28, 2022
Current situation at our hotel in Port Charlotte. Getting absolutely rocked by strongest winds yet! #Ian pic.twitter.com/M2SsHpkNPL— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) September 28, 2022
