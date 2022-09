Ian Update September 27 September 27, 2022

Report from Tampa Bay TV station with latest track and update.

It’s not great. Still forecast to slow to a crawl as it transitions onto wherever it makes landfall, enhancing rain impact while piling up storm surge at the coast.

To put into perspective Ian's storm surge forecast from @NHC_Surge, here are monthly maximum water levels for two of our longest-running @NOAA tide gauges in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. In over 50 years, we've not observed anything resembling the surge flooding predicted. pic.twitter.com/lFFdylg8YY — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) September 27, 2022